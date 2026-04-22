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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, April 22, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published April 22, 2026 at 7:14 AM CDT
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— The Memphis-Shelby County Schools board voted unanimously Tuesday to sue the state over its proposed takeover of the school district.

— Memphis Mayor Paul Young presented his budget to the city council Tuesday. The $897 million budget includes 2% raises for all city employees.

— OUTMemphis, the longest-running LGBTQ+ organization in Tennessee, is building a new regional headquarters in Midtown.

— Germantown Municipal School District increased its operating revenue by less than 1% this fiscal year, putting its funding per pupil in the bottom third for Tennessee.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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