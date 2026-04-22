WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, April 22, 2026

— The Memphis-Shelby County Schools board voted unanimously Tuesday to sue the state over its proposed takeover of the school district.

— Memphis Mayor Paul Young presented his budget to the city council Tuesday. The $897 million budget includes 2% raises for all city employees.

— OUTMemphis, the longest-running LGBTQ+ organization in Tennessee, is building a new regional headquarters in Midtown.

— Germantown Municipal School District increased its operating revenue by less than 1% this fiscal year, putting its funding per pupil in the bottom third for Tennessee.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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