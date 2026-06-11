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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, June 11, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published June 11, 2026 at 8:38 AM CDT
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— The City of Memphis could one day take back the land it sold to SpaceX for a water recycling plant, though city officials express confidence that the giant conglomerate will fulfill its promise to build it.

— The National Civil Rights Museum has officially launched the Bayard Rustin Institute.

— A new collective bargaining agreement between FedEx Corp. and its pilots has been approved.

— The U.S. Navy is gamifying its recruitment efforts locally with a new state-of-the-art East Memphis E-sports Training Facility inside the Thousand Oaks Business Center.

— Mike LaBonia, former President and CEO of WKNO radio and television, has died at 89.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

Stream live:
91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
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Nick Newsom
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