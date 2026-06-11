WKNO Daily Newscast | Thursday, June 11, 2026

— The City of Memphis could one day take back the land it sold to SpaceX for a water recycling plant, though city officials express confidence that the giant conglomerate will fulfill its promise to build it.

— The National Civil Rights Museum has officially launched the Bayard Rustin Institute.

— A new collective bargaining agreement between FedEx Corp. and its pilots has been approved.

— The U.S. Navy is gamifying its recruitment efforts locally with a new state-of-the-art East Memphis E-sports Training Facility inside the Thousand Oaks Business Center.

— Mike LaBonia, former President and CEO of WKNO radio and television, has died at 89.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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