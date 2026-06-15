WKNO Daily Newscast | Monday, June 15, 2026

— New legal filings claim that SpaceX has continued to add more pollution-emitting gas turbines to power its Southaven data center, Colossus II.

— A new public high school being built in Frayser now has an official name: Frayser-Trezevant Community School.

— Soul & Spirits Brewery has acquired the trademark of one Memphis’s original craft beer makers, Memphis Made Brewing Company.

— AutoZone has renewed its title sponsorship of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl for six more years, including this season’s game.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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