WKNO Daily Newscast | Wednesday, June 17, 2026

— House Speaker Cameron Sexton has announced Karen Vogelsang as the ninth and final member of the state-appointed board that will oversee the Memphis-Shelby County Schools district.

— Trump’s Department of Justice now claims Southaven residents have no standing to sue SpaceX over air pollution concerns from its natural gas power generators.

— A Colorado-based meatpacking company, JBS USA, is closing its plant in Memphis, which will result in layoffs of 208 employees.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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