Arts Agenda: The beginning of May features immersive art
Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.
at Crosstown Arts Green Room | Thursday, April 30 | 7:30 PM
"Based in Memphis, ECHO Party is a free jazz collective that bridges the gap between commercial polish and avant-garde extremes, featuring a lineup of musicians with decades of interlocking history."
"Based in Memphis, ECHO Party is a free jazz collective that bridges the gap between commercial polish and avant-garde extremes, featuring a lineup of musicians with decades of interlocking history."
at Mud Island River Park | Opening Friday, May 1
"BVO is an immersive art, storytelling, and adventure experience reimagining the former Mississippi River Museum into a 33,000-sq-ft. creative world blending art, technology, and play."
WKNO-TV: Slowboat to the Multiverse: Building the Immersive World of Baron Von Opperbean and the River of Time
— The cofounders of BVO share the journey of creating an immersive experience at Mud Island River Park.
"BVO is an immersive art, storytelling, and adventure experience reimagining the former Mississippi River Museum into a 33,000-sq-ft. creative world blending art, technology, and play."
WKNO-TV: Slowboat to the Multiverse: Building the Immersive World of Baron Von Opperbean and the River of Time
— The cofounders of BVO share the journey of creating an immersive experience at Mud Island River Park.
at Playhouse on the Square | Onstage through May 17
"Set during the political turmoil in Jerusalem, this show addresses the complexities of the relationships of Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, and the other disciples."
Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton speaks to Claire Kolheim, who is directing Jesus Christ Superstar.
"Set during the political turmoil in Jerusalem, this show addresses the complexities of the relationships of Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, and the other disciples."
Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton speaks to Claire Kolheim, who is directing Jesus Christ Superstar.
at The Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | Saturday, May 2 | 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
"From professional chalk artists crafting large-scale pieces to families and children adding their own imaginative touches, Chalkfest is a joyful celebration of artistic expression and community connection. Stroll through evolving artworks, meet the artists, and even try your hand at creating your own masterpiece."
"From professional chalk artists crafting large-scale pieces to families and children adding their own imaginative touches, Chalkfest is a joyful celebration of artistic expression and community connection. Stroll through evolving artworks, meet the artists, and even try your hand at creating your own masterpiece."
at Memphis Botanic Garden | On view through May 30
"Since 2014, Savannah has traveled immensely and worked on a variety of creative projects. Her works have been showcased in solo and group exhibitions in Memphis, TN and shipped around the world to 5 continents."
"Since 2014, Savannah has traveled immensely and worked on a variety of creative projects. Her works have been showcased in solo and group exhibitions in Memphis, TN and shipped around the world to 5 continents."
at Dixon Gallery and Gardens | On view through June 7
"In Mary Sims: A Retrospective, the Dixon Gallery and Gardens celebrates the artist as the distinctive late twentieth-century Southern force of nature that many in this city and beyond remember her to be. The paintings she produced throughout her career and even her earliest etchings reveal both a knowing contemporary sophistication and an unmistakable sense of cool.
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Dixon Assistant Curator Ellen Daugherty about this important and exciting new show.
"In Mary Sims: A Retrospective, the Dixon Gallery and Gardens celebrates the artist as the distinctive late twentieth-century Southern force of nature that many in this city and beyond remember her to be. The paintings she produced throughout her career and even her earliest etchings reveal both a knowing contemporary sophistication and an unmistakable sense of cool.
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Dixon Assistant Curator Ellen Daugherty about this important and exciting new show.
at Dixon Gallery and Gardens | On view through June 7
"During the devastating isolation of [COVID], Pugh assuaged her need for creativity and connection by returning to visual art. She began drawing trees, and in them she saw dancers, personalities, magical creatures, animals, and stories to be revealed."
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Dorothy Gunther Pugh and Ellen Daugherty, the assistant curator at Dixon, about Dorothy's drawings and watercolors of trees.
"During the devastating isolation of [COVID], Pugh assuaged her need for creativity and connection by returning to visual art. She began drawing trees, and in them she saw dancers, personalities, magical creatures, animals, and stories to be revealed."
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with Dorothy Gunther Pugh and Ellen Daugherty, the assistant curator at Dixon, about Dorothy's drawings and watercolors of trees.