Arts Agenda: Take in history, comedy and romance with your valentine

A Memphis of Hope Art Show at WKNO Gallery Ten Ninety-One

On view through February 28 | Details

"It’s so easy to look at all that is wrong in our city, but WKNO’s A Memphis of Hope Art Show shares messages of what is “right” about where we live through the eyes of its artists. This art exhibition is a powerful testimony of this city’s impactful love for each other and the unity that is found in its neighbors."

Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton speaks with Felicia Peat, WKNO’s Education and Outreach Manager, and artist Mosal Arts about the current exhibit that honors Black History Month.

Valentine's Day with Kortland Whalum at Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center

Friday, February 14 | 8:00 PM | Event Details

"Join the Memphis Symphony Orchestra with special guest, Kortland Whalum, for a night of music and romance. Tickets include a post-concert reception with champagne and desserts."

Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass talks with vocalist Kortland Whalum and MSO Assistant Conductor Kyle Dixon about this evening of love songs and romantic favorites.

Romantic. Germantown Symphony Orchestra Concert Featuring Evan Solomon, piano at Germantown Performing Arts Center

Saturday, February 15 | 7:00 PM | Event Details

"Experience a night of musical passion and drama as the GSO presents masterpieces from the Romantic period.

Pianist Evan Solomon will perform Camille Saint-Saëns’ Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor, a fascinating and dramatic work that has become one of the most beloved pieces in the piano repertoire."

Evil Woman The American ELO at Bartlett Performing Arts Center

Saturday, February 15 | 7:30 PM | Details

"With 12 musicians including a string section, this multimedia concert faithfully performs the best of ELO like Mr. Blue Sky, Don't Bring Me Down, and (of course) Evil Woman."

New Moon Theatre presents The Minutes at TheatreWorks @ The Square

Onstage through February 23 | Details

"This scathing new comedy about small-town politics and real-world power, from the author of August: Osage County and Killer Joe, exposes the ugliness behind some of our most closely held American narratives while asking each of us what we would do to keep from becoming history’s losers."

Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton speaks with Gene Elliot, Artistic Director of New Moon Theatre Company, and actor Kinon Keplinger.

