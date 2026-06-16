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WKNO Daily

WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, June 16, 2026

By Christopher Blank,
Nick Newsom
Published June 16, 2026 at 4:03 AM CDT
Nick Newsom
/
wknofm.org

— Shelby County General Sessions Court Clerk Tami Sawyer was arraigned Monday in federal court on charges of fraud, theft, and money laundering.

Learn more: General Sessions Court Clerk Tami Sawyer indicted in "significant public corruption" case

— Historic Humes Middle School in North Memphis, best known for its famous alum Elvis Presley, will soon enter a new era as a public middle and high school catering to students in the performing arts.

— A New York-based heavy-industrial demolition and environmental remediation company has acquired most of the former PMC Biogenix property in North Memphis.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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91.1 WKNO Memphis / 90.1 WKNP Jackson / wknofm.org / WKNO App / NPR App / "Play WKNO" on Smart Speaker

WKNO Daily
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank
Nick Newsom
See stories by Nick Newsom