WKNO Daily Newscast | Tuesday, June 16, 2026

— Shelby County General Sessions Court Clerk Tami Sawyer was arraigned Monday in federal court on charges of fraud, theft, and money laundering.

Learn more: General Sessions Court Clerk Tami Sawyer indicted in "significant public corruption" case

— Historic Humes Middle School in North Memphis, best known for its famous alum Elvis Presley, will soon enter a new era as a public middle and high school catering to students in the performing arts.

— A New York-based heavy-industrial demolition and environmental remediation company has acquired most of the former PMC Biogenix property in North Memphis.

The WKNO Daily newscast provides the latest headlines for Memphis and the Mid-South.

Listen to newscasts from WKNO News each weekday morning during NPR's Morning Edition from 6:00 until to 9:00 AM.

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