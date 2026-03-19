Arts Agenda: Monologues, music, and outdoor theater
Create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events.
at Crosstown Arts Green Room | Friday, March 20 | 5:00 PM
"Uber-versatile, musician’s musician Will Kimbrough (he/him) has enjoyed a long and winding career. He’s released nine albums while fronting Will and the Bushmen, The Bis-Quits, Willie Sugarcapps, and Daddy... this special tribute show will honor Will’s relationship with one artist in particular: his dear friend and bandmate Todd Snider."
"Uber-versatile, musician’s musician Will Kimbrough (he/him) has enjoyed a long and winding career. He’s released nine albums while fronting Will and the Bushmen, The Bis-Quits, Willie Sugarcapps, and Daddy... this special tribute show will honor Will’s relationship with one artist in particular: his dear friend and bandmate Todd Snider."
at GPAC | Friday, March 20 | 8:00 PM
"During the dark years of South African Apartheid, Ladysmith Black Mambazo followed a path of peaceful protest through songs of hope and love.... The group sings a traditional music style called isicathamiya (Is-Cot-A-Mee-Ya), which was developed by Black workers taken from their homes and families to work in the mines of South Africa."
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with GPAC director of programming, Emily Hefley, about upcoming events.
"During the dark years of South African Apartheid, Ladysmith Black Mambazo followed a path of peaceful protest through songs of hope and love.... The group sings a traditional music style called isicathamiya (Is-Cot-A-Mee-Ya), which was developed by Black workers taken from their homes and families to work in the mines of South Africa."
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with GPAC director of programming, Emily Hefley, about upcoming events.
at Harris Concert Hall | Saturday, March 21 | 7:30 PM
"One of the world’s most celebrated mezzo-sopranos returns to Memphis for an unforgettable evening of power, grace, and musical magic, with a special appearance by our Handorf Company Artists."
"One of the world’s most celebrated mezzo-sopranos returns to Memphis for an unforgettable evening of power, grace, and musical magic, with a special appearance by our Handorf Company Artists."
at Elmwood Cemetery | Saturday, March 21 | 6:00 PM
"Do you know why the Capulets and Montagues are fighting? Nobody else does either. Who must be sacrificed to stop the violence? Shakespeare’s story begins as one of his great comedies but ends in perhaps his gravest tragedy. Laced with sword fights, dancing, timeless poetry, and the world’s most famous young couple, Romeo and Juliet outdoors is a theatrical event not to be missed."
Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton talks with Kim Bearden, executive director of Elmwood Cemetery, about the theatrical event taking place.
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with TSC Director of Education and Outreach Programs Sarah Hankins about this year’s production of Romeo and Juliet.
"Do you know why the Capulets and Montagues are fighting? Nobody else does either. Who must be sacrificed to stop the violence? Shakespeare’s story begins as one of his great comedies but ends in perhaps his gravest tragedy. Laced with sword fights, dancing, timeless poetry, and the world’s most famous young couple, Romeo and Juliet outdoors is a theatrical event not to be missed."
Checking on the Arts: Kacky Walton talks with Kim Bearden, executive director of Elmwood Cemetery, about the theatrical event taking place.
Checking on the Arts: Darel Snodgrass speaks with TSC Director of Education and Outreach Programs Sarah Hankins about this year’s production of Romeo and Juliet.
at TheatreWorks @ The Square | Onstage Friday, March 20 - Sunday, March 22
"Dragon Medicine is a powerful and imaginative series of monologues that explores what happens when voices go unheard. When individuals feel dismissed or silenced, conflict erupts, they thrash, they act out. ETC brushes off the dust from this powerful work written by the late Howell Pearre where each character symbolizes a “dragon,” delivering a raw, honest and revealing monologue that lays bare their inner world."
"Dragon Medicine is a powerful and imaginative series of monologues that explores what happens when voices go unheard. When individuals feel dismissed or silenced, conflict erupts, they thrash, they act out. ETC brushes off the dust from this powerful work written by the late Howell Pearre where each character symbolizes a “dragon,” delivering a raw, honest and revealing monologue that lays bare their inner world."