Arts Agenda: Take a magic carpet ride; Harriet Tubman Oratorio; lunch break concert with IRIS

Experience the arts in so many ways and so many places this weekend! From Downtown to Germantown, Cooper Young to Frayser. We’ve got a musical magic carpet ride, self care through the arts, performances on stage and art openings galore.

What’s on your arts agenda?

1️⃣ DEFY: Gallery Opening at Arrow Creative

Thursday, February 8 | 5:30 - 8:00 PM

IRIS Collective Performances

2️⃣ Love Songs Through the Ages: A Lunch Break Concert with IRIS Collective at Germantown Community Theatre

Friday, February 9 | 12:00 PM

3️⃣ IRIS Small Business Series at Music Box

Friday, February 9 | 7:00 PM

Pay-What-You-Can Events

4️⃣ Magic Carpet Ride Sponsored by Saris Kish at Buckman Performing Arts Center

Saturday, February 10 | 10:00 AM

5️⃣ To Thine Own Heart Be True - Be Your Sweetheart! at Arkwings Foundation

Saturday, February 10 | 1:00 - 4:00 PM

A Night of Stage Theatre

6️⃣ Les Misérables at Orpheum Theatre

Saturday, February 10 | 7:30 PM

7️⃣ The Glass Menagerie on Next Stage at Theatre Memphis

Saturday, February 10 | 7:30 PM

8️⃣ Confederates at Hattiloo Theatre

Saturday, February 10 | 7:30 PM

9️⃣ Harriet Tubman Oratorio at Cannon Center For The Performing Arts

Sunday, February 11 | 2:00 PM

