Arts Agenda: Take a magic carpet ride; Harriet Tubman Oratorio; lunch break concert with IRIS

1️⃣ DEFY: Gallery Opening at Arrow Creative
Thursday, February 8 | 5:30 - 8:00 PM
IRIS Collective Performances
2️⃣ Love Songs Through the Ages: A Lunch Break Concert with IRIS Collective at Germantown Community Theatre
Friday, February 9 | 12:00 PM
3️⃣ IRIS Small Business Series at Music Box
Friday, February 9 | 7:00 PM
Pay-What-You-Can Events
4️⃣ Magic Carpet Ride Sponsored by Saris Kish at Buckman Performing Arts Center
Saturday, February 10 | 10:00 AM
5️⃣ To Thine Own Heart Be True - Be Your Sweetheart! at Arkwings Foundation
Saturday, February 10 | 1:00 - 4:00 PM
A Night of Stage Theatre
6️⃣ Les Misérables at Orpheum Theatre
Saturday, February 10 | 7:30 PM
7️⃣ The Glass Menagerie on Next Stage at Theatre Memphis
Saturday, February 10 | 7:30 PM
8️⃣ Confederates at Hattiloo Theatre
Saturday, February 10 | 7:30 PM
9️⃣ Harriet Tubman Oratorio at Cannon Center For The Performing Arts
Sunday, February 11 | 2:00 PM
