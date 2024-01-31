Arts Agenda: Rhapsody in Blue 100th Anniversary; Opera Memphis Masterclass; 'Confederates' at Hattiloo

1️⃣ A Streetcar Named Desire at Tabor Stage - Tennessee Shakespeare Company Thursday, February 1 | 7:30 PM

On stage through February 18
2️⃣ Memphis Symphony Orchestra presents Rhapsody in Blue 100th Anniversary at Crosstown Theater

Friday, February 2 | 6:30 PM at Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center

Sunday, February 4 | 2:30 PM

3️⃣ Super Saturday - Black History Month at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art Saturday, February 3 | 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
4️⃣ Peanut Butter & Jam: Ekpe and the Spirit of African Music at Germantown Performing Arts Center Saturday, February 3 | 10:30 AM

5️⃣ RISE: Collage Dance Collective Winter Performance at Cannon Center For The Performing Arts Saturday, February 3 | 7:30 PM

Sunday, February 4 | 2:30 PM
6️⃣ Confederates at Hattiloo Theatre Saturday, February 3 | 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM

On stage through February 25