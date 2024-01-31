© 2024 WKNO FM
Arts Agenda

Arts Agenda: Rhapsody in Blue 100th Anniversary; Opera Memphis Masterclass; 'Confederates' at Hattiloo

WKNO | By Josie Ballin,
Nick Newsom
Published January 31, 2024 at 12:57 PM CST

Create your arts agenda this week with the help of ARTSmemphis’ calendar of events.

This week, we launch Black History Month and there are arts experiences happening all across the city from dance, to theatre, to musical performances.

What’s on your arts agenda?

1️⃣ A Streetcar Named Desire at Tabor Stage - Tennessee Shakespeare Company

Thursday, February 1 | 7:30 PM
On stage through February 18

Learn More

2️⃣ Memphis Symphony Orchestra presents Rhapsody in Blue 100th Anniversary

at Crosstown Theater
Friday, February 2 | 6:30 PM

at Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center
Sunday, February 4 | 2:30 PM

Learn More

3️⃣ Super Saturday - Black History Month at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Saturday, February 3 | 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Learn More

4️⃣ Peanut Butter & Jam: Ekpe and the Spirit of African Music at Germantown Performing Arts Center

Saturday, February 3 | 10:30 AM

Learn More

5️⃣ RISE: Collage Dance Collective Winter Performance at Cannon Center For The Performing Arts

Saturday, February 3 | 7:30 PM
Sunday, February 4 | 2:30 PM

Learn More

6️⃣ Confederates at Hattiloo Theatre

Saturday, February 3 | 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM
On stage through February 25

Learn More

7️⃣ Opera Memphis Masterclass: Choir Technique Part 1 at Stax Music Academy

Monday, February 5 | 5:30 PM

Learn More
Arts Agenda
Josie Ballin
Director of Donor Engagement & Communications at ARTSmemphis.
Nick Newsom
