Arts Agenda: Rhapsody in Blue 100th Anniversary; Opera Memphis Masterclass; 'Confederates' at Hattiloo
Create your arts agenda this week with the help of ARTSmemphis’ calendar of events.
This week, we launch Black History Month and there are arts experiences happening all across the city from dance, to theatre, to musical performances.
What’s on your arts agenda?
1️⃣ A Streetcar Named Desire at Tabor Stage - Tennessee Shakespeare Company
Thursday, February 1 | 7:30 PM
2️⃣ Memphis Symphony Orchestra presents Rhapsody in Blue 100th Anniversary
at Crosstown Theater
at Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center
3️⃣ Super Saturday - Black History Month at Memphis Brooks Museum of Art
Saturday, February 3 | 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
4️⃣ Peanut Butter & Jam: Ekpe and the Spirit of African Music at Germantown Performing Arts Center
Saturday, February 3 | 10:30 AM
5️⃣ RISE: Collage Dance Collective Winter Performance at Cannon Center For The Performing Arts
Saturday, February 3 | 7:30 PM
6️⃣ Confederates at Hattiloo Theatre
Saturday, February 3 | 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM
7️⃣ Opera Memphis Masterclass: Choir Technique Part 1 at Stax Music Academy
Monday, February 5 | 5:30 PM